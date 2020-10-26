Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 515 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $128.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

