One Capital Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,714.70.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,641.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,514.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,452.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

