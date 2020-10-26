Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alphabet by 101.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after purchasing an additional 337,121 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 39.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $630,454,000 after purchasing an additional 141,341 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,714.70.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,641.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,514.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,452.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

