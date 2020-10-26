Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $11.65 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 4.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,124,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,720 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,394,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.83 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.