Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Increased by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.8% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,215,514. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

