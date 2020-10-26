Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.9% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $34.16 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

