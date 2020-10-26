Tufton Capital Management Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

