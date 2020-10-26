Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $887,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

