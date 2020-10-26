Tufton Capital Management Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,062,000 after purchasing an additional 439,125 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,360,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,343,000 after purchasing an additional 530,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,215,514. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

