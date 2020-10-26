Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 68,432 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 347,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 63.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 13,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $34.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

