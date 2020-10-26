Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.9% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

