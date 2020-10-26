One Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

XOM stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.