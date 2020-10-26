Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 43,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 135.3% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.0% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist cut Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist Securiti cut their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.04.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $72.57 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a PEG ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average of $85.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

