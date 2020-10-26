Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Acquires 33,200 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.9% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,062,000 after acquiring an additional 439,125 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,360,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,343,000 after acquiring an additional 530,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,215,514. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

NYSE KO opened at $50.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

