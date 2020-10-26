-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to announce ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Phillips 66 posted earnings of $3.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 121.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 80.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,042,000 after purchasing an additional 714,717 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,133,000 after purchasing an additional 682,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $17,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $50.48 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.