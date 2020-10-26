Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,295 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $106.25 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average of $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.36.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.