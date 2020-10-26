Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $198.01 on Monday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.62.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

