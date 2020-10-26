One Capital Management LLC Buys 2,215 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,458 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,609,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,696 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $103.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $316.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

