Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.3% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

