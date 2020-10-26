Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Increased by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

