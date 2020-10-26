Price Wealth LLC Buys 355 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,926,989,000 after purchasing an additional 705,208 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Oracle by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Oracle by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,454,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,844,000 after purchasing an additional 378,680 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $59.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

