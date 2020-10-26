Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,746,000 after purchasing an additional 527,002 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,036,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,157,000 after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after purchasing an additional 423,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

EMN opened at $87.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $88.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

