Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 335,057 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 571.1% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 380,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 324,063 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 32.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,164,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,391,000 after purchasing an additional 286,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

Mastercard stock opened at $329.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.94. The company has a market capitalization of $329.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

