Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $198.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

