GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,290 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 503,655 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 123,827 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,532 shares of the airline’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.98 and a beta of 1.31. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

