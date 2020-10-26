Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by BofA Securities to Underperform

BofA Securities cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. BofA Securities currently has $45.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

