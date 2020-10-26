Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,714.70.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,641.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1,116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,514.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,452.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

