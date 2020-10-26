Icon Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after buying an additional 206,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,582,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $547,148,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $374.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

