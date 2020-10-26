NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $396,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 152.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 246.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.64.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $404.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

