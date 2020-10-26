Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32,404.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,879,000 after purchasing an additional 787,099 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $64,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,934,901,000 after buying an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $28,417,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Splunk by 26.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 557,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $216.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.43.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,729,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.