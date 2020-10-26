Garland Capital Management Inc. Has $13.30 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,425 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 5.1% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

