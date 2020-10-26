Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,073 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 132.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Walmart by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Walmart by 24.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Walmart by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $143.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

