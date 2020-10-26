Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.8% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

