Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. McDonald's accounts for 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on McDonald's in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $228.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.39. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.