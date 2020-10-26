Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701,930 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,765 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

NYSE KO opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,215,514 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

