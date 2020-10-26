Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,190,000 after purchasing an additional 251,321 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. 140166 increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

TXN stock opened at $149.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $155.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,084 shares of company stock worth $22,847,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.