Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires 843 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.83 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

