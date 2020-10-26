World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Catalent by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 30.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 304,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 71,326 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Catalent by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,353 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $372,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $201,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,433 shares of company stock valued at $20,304,879 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $94.02 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $96.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

