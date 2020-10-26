GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

