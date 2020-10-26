Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 891 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,418,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,721,000 after purchasing an additional 659,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $3,100,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $34.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

