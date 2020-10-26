Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,418,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,721,000 after buying an additional 659,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $3,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $34.16 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.