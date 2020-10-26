GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $547,148,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

COST opened at $374.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

