GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $547,148,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

COST opened at $374.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co.
GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co.
Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 891 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co.
Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 891 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co.
Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co.
Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co.
GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co.
GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co.
GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc
GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc
Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 11,655 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc.
Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 11,655 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report