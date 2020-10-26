Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 11,655 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $164.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.