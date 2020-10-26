FirstEnergy (FE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect FirstEnergy to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FirstEnergy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FE opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on FE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

