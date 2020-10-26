Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,380 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $84.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.