Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Starbucks by 8.8% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.80 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

