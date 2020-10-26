Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $139.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

