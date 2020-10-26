Apella Capital LLC Invests $232,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,657 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.85 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.