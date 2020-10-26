Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Dover by 634.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Dover by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,648 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Dover by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,001 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 425.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

NYSE DOV opened at $116.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

