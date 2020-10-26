Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 534.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,150 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Walmart by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Walmart by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.85 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $407.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

